Milk Means More gives advice on how to host a virtual cookie exchange

Milk Means More
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This holiday season looks different than before, but that’s no reason to give up your favorite traditions. Milk Means More gives 3 different ways to host your annual cookie exchange, virtually!

  1. Schedule a cookie drop off day. Round up your group of cookie makers, and create a route! Wrap up some fresh baked goodies and place them outside your door for others to pick up!
  2. Mail them. Make sure your cookies are in a sturdy tin, packed well with bubble wrap or shipping peanuts!
  3. Email your favorite recipe. What’s more virtual than emailing a recipe? You can even set up a Zoom call with your baker troupe to make the cookies together!

Don’t forget to grab a tall glass of milk, and enjoy your favorite holiday cookies! For more cookie making ideas and some recipes visit milkmeansmore.org.

