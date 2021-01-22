Milk Means More chef provides an easy and fun kid’s charcuterie board

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The new hit food trend, charcuterie boards has taken Grand Rapids by storm! You can find one at almost every trendy downtown restaurant. Chef Jenn from Milk Means More, teaches families how to build a hot chocolate board.

This board features peppermint sticks, caramel bits, chocolate chips, marshmallows, cookies, and, of course, whipped cream! Add your family’s favorite toppings to the board, but also try something new! Don’t forget to add things like cookies or little candies for some yummy snacking!

Have fun, make it look fancy and pretty, or just let your kids throw marshmallows around.

For more hot cocoa charcuterie board inspiration head here:

6 Easy Hot Chocolate Recipes to Spice up Snow Season

Hot chocolate station with variety of topppings.

EASY Hot Chocolate Charcuterie Board

DIY Hot Cocoa Charcuterie Board with Homemade Whipped Cream

HOT CHOCOLATE DESSERT CHARCUTERIE BOARD