Milk Means More awards local high school with chocolate milk grant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – My friends at Milk Means More were recently able to surprise the Battle Creek Central High School boys swim team by announcing they were the winners of the 2019-2020 chocolate milk grant! This grant will provide the team chocolate milk after every practice and meet for the rest of the year. Milk Means More is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and encouraging kids to get the right nutrients to perform their best. Chocolate milk is a great beverage to drink after workouts to help athletes gain muscle and refuel.

The students and their coaches are so excited to have received this chocolate milk grant to help push them be the best they can be! Thank you Milk Means More for caring for our student athletes!