Milk Means More awards local high school student $3,000 scholarship

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Milk Means More is recognizing the needs in their community, from their ‘Home Fridge Advantage’ program to scholarships! Meet Paris, a junior at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo.

Paris has taken her passion for cooking and turned it into way to help others! With the food from Kalamazoo Public School lunch distribution, Paris turns the ingredients into delicious and healthy meals. If you’re struggling with ideas on how to use your food in the lunch baskets, she’s your girl! Check out her cooking tips and videos on her Facebook page.

Milk Means More recognized the good Paris was doing for her community, along with her cooking skills and awarded her with a $3,000 scholarship! Patti Shinn, a dairy farmer in the thumb of Michigan, presented Paris with this award. Paris plans to attended Kalamazoo Valley Community College for their culinary program.