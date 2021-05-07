Milk Means More and No Kid Hungry help to celebrate West Michigan Food Service Heroes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today is National School Food Hero Day, and schools across the U.S. are celebrating all the heroes in their cafeterias. Two very special West Michigan schools are being recognized by Milk Means More and No Kid Hungry for their efforts in feeding children throughout the pandemic. Milk Means More and No Kid Hungry visited Sparta High School and Comstock Park High School to award their food service staff for all the extraordinary work they have been doing.

