Milk Means More and Justin Abdelkader team up to help kids in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since March, food service workers throughout West Michigan have been working hard to feed students during all of this uncertainty. Maranda has been celebrating these workers all summer long and that continued with her stop at Mona Shores Public Schools to see what their food service workers are doing for kids. Mona Shores in Muskegon feeds kids breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks every single day. They are on a mission to make sure no kid goes hungry!

Milk Means More wanted to help in ensuring every child is taken care of, which is why they partnered with former Red Wing Justin Abdelkader to give back to schools doing good things. Justin, a Mona Shores High School alumni, wanted to help out his hometown so he and Milk Means More provided the school with coolers to continue to feed students. How cool is that? Thank you to Justin and Milk Means More!