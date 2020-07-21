Maranda ‘Scoops It Forward’ in honor of National Ice Cream Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – In honor of July being National Ice Cream Month, Maranda has been traveling around West Michigan to Scoop It Forward thanks to Milk Means More! She has been out buying people ice cream in hopes that they will then Scoop It Forward and buy another family ice cream!

Maranda has had the chance to visit tons of different ice cream shops as well as bring ice cream to kids throughout the community! One of her stops brought her to Craig’s Cruisers where she bought ice cream for all the amazing workers on a hot day. She also stopped at Garfield Park and brought ice cream for kids apart of Base Camp Ministries and bought ice cream for guests at Pinkie’s Ice Cream in Grand Rapids. We hope you will Scoop It Forward this month!