Maranda celebrates National Milk Day with Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – This Saturday, January 11th, is National Milk Day and our friends at Milk Means More are celebrating in a special way! Milk Means More (including Motilda!) and a local dairy farmer joined Maranda outside of the David D. Hunting YMCA in Downtown Grand Rapids to hand out gallons of milk to families passing by! Kids and families coming to the YMCA to enjoy all the great features or those leaving the preschool all received a jug of milk to take home! Local high school’s boys swim teams even were given milk to drink before their meet. Milk is a great source of nutrients and has tons of vitamins and minerals as well as 9 essential nutrients that are important for growing children.