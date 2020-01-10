Maranda celebrates National Milk Day with Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - The New Year is the time where families vow to start eating healthier for self-improvement. Before you and your family jump in, Milk Means More joined us to give some advice on what to do and what not to do, including to not ditch the dairy! Often times people are a little ambitious with their New Year’s resolutions which can lead to unrealistic expectations, especially when it comes to eating healthier. Instead of a restrictive diet, focus on consuming more real and wholesome foods that deliver real nutrition, like dairy! Dairy is an irreplaceable part of a healthy diet and delivers 9 essential nutrients. This is especially important for the growing kids in your family!

Milk Means More provided some great recipes that are both delicious and nutritious to help kick off the New Year the right way!