Making a forward pass to help others

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Michigan Dairy Farmers and our friends at Milk Means More are always looking for ways to help others. Maranda recently visited Family Network of Wyoming where recently the Michigan Dairy Farmers thought it would be great to make a very special donation!

Family Network of Wyoming helps residents in need get access to food to keep their families fed. One of those families recently learned they were nominated for Milk Means More’s Home Fridge Advantage program with the Detroit Lions.

That neighbor received a free fridge and then got to make a “forward pass”, which means she got to nominate another organization that could benefit from additional funding to make a difference and help others get milk into their homes!