Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Make a difference to those in need this World Milk Day

Milk Means More
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Monday, June 1st is #WorldMilkDay and to celebrate, Milk Means More has created a video featuring dairy farmers, partners, Olympians, and team mascots to showcase this year’s theme “Raising Gallons”. The dairy community’s goal is to make their voices heard to support and nourish communities who need milk most.

Join them in raising gallons this #WorldMilkDay to help get milk to people who need it. Use #UndeniablyDairy and show your support by raising a gallon with us. Visit milklife.com/give to learn how you can make a difference.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon