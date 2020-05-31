Make a difference to those in need this World Milk Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Monday, June 1st is #WorldMilkDay and to celebrate, Milk Means More has created a video featuring dairy farmers, partners, Olympians, and team mascots to showcase this year’s theme “Raising Gallons”. The dairy community’s goal is to make their voices heard to support and nourish communities who need milk most.
Join them in raising gallons this #WorldMilkDay to help get milk to people who need it. Use #UndeniablyDairy and show your support by raising a gallon with us. Visit milklife.com/give to learn how you can make a difference.