Local high school students receive inspiring message from professional skateboarder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The students at Ottawa Hills High School had a special visitor at their school this past week. Professional Skateboarder Christiana Smith came and talked to the boys of the Ottawa Hills Varsity Football team and the girls of Ladies in Training about the importance of fueling your mind and body with positive self-talk and the right nutrients. Her message resonated with the students as she influenced them to have the right mentality and be dedicated to whatever their dreams may be.

The girls from Ladies in Training attended Maranda’s Beautiful U earlier this week to serve as mentors to the middle school girls throughout the event. They spent the day helping the younger girls find their true inner beauty and instill positive messages to give the girls a memorable experience. Ladies in Training is an organization at Ottawa Hills High School for junior and senior girls that provides them with countless opportunities to grow as a woman. They learn about mentoring, volunteering, and the importance of community.

Sponsored by Milk Means More.