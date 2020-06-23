Latest research on why dairy is good for kids and families

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – There seems to be a lot of myths around dairy and how it can contribute to a healthy diet for kids and families. To provide facts about dairy health, Dr. Anne Agler, the Senior Vice President of Nutrition Research for the National Dairy Council, joined us to provide information about how dairy is super healthy and beneficial for kids and families.

Dr. Agler discusses new research that indicates consuming 2-3 servings of dairy a day leads to lower risk of high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and more. Dairy is also a great source of protein, especially for kids who may struggle to get enough dairy into their diet. It does not matter whether it’s whole or fat free milk, as long as you’re consuming it is what’s important. Whether it be string cheese, grilled cheese, yogurt, or a glass of milk, it’s so important to make sure your kids and family are getting enough dairy in their diet.

