Kids eat healthy and play hard at Fuel Up to Play 60 Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Twenty seven schools from around the state visited Ford Field for Fuel Up to Play 60 where they learned all about the benefits of eating healthy and being active. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for kids to run the field and meet the Detroit Lion’s legends!

In addition to the fun activities, motivational speaker, Kevin Atlas Laue, inspired the students to make good choices, empower others, and do great things with their lives.