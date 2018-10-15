Milk Means More

Kids eat healthy and play hard at Fuel Up to Play 60

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 12:53 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 12:53 PM EDT

Kids eat healthy and play hard at Fuel Up to Play 60

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Twenty seven schools from around the state visited Ford Field for Fuel Up to Play 60 where they learned all about the benefits of eating healthy and being active. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for kids to run the field and meet the Detroit Lion’s legends!

In addition to the fun activities, motivational speaker, Kevin Atlas Laue, inspired the students to make good choices, empower others, and do great things with their lives.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Milk Means More

Milk Means More
Kids eat healthy and play hard at Fuel Up to Play 60

Kids eat healthy and play hard at Fuel Up to Play 60

Milk Means More
Celebrate Family Meals Month with delicious recipes

Celebrate Family Meals Month with delicious recipes

Milk Means More
Family life down on the farm at Hickory Gables Dairy Farm

Family life down on the farm at Hickory Gables Dairy Farm

Maranda
A local bakery sweetens the day at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

A local bakery sweetens the day at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Maranda
Walk the Zoo 2018 highlights

Walk the Zoo 2018 highlights

Featured Content

Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Register for WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors

You’re invited the 7th annual WOTV 4 Women Network Night at Standale Interiors! We’re gathering career-minded woman for a night of fashion & fun all to benefit Sacred Beginnings.

Read More »
Full Show: WOTV Idol winner announced

Full Show: WOTV Idol winner announced

The winner of WOTV Idol has been announced! Cierra Barrera walked away with the title and the coveted American Idol silver ticket.

Read More »
Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Win a trip for 2 to the CMA Awards

Watch My ABC WOTV 4 for your chance to win a trip to the CMA awards brought to you locally by On Staff USA.

Read More »
Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal her secrets: Local real estate agent blazing a trail in West Michigan

Meet Rachel Major! See how she juggles a 24/7 job, 75+ emails a day and still manages to find time for her husband and fur baby!

Read More »
WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

WOTV 4 Fall programming line-up & ABC primetime return schedule

WOTV 4 Women new Fall Line-up includes The Real, The Goldbergs, eightWest and more! Plus find out when your primetime ABC shows return!

Read More »
West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

West Michigan Bride chooses destination wedding in British Colombia, Canada

Each month we’re choosing one West Michigan bride to feature her wedding day and all the fun, crazy steps in between.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Grand Rapids
Photos: Jurassic Quest in Grand Rapids
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jurassic Quest in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids
Photos: Red Shoe Gala for Ronald McDonald House
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Red Shoe Gala for Ronald McDonald House

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: WOTV Idol finale night
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: WOTV Idol finale night