Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Kid-friendly recipe to make for Mother’s Day

Milk Means More

by: Maranda

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I’m sure you know this Sunday is Mother’s Day and a great way to kick off celebrating the special mom in your life is by making her a yummy and healthy breakfast! Milk Means More has provided a kid-friendly recipe that can be made for mom this weekend! Check out the recipe below!

Breakfast Banana Split

Ingredients:

  • 1 banana, sliced in half length-wise

For the “Ice Cream”:

  • 2 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 tablespoons rolled oats
  • 1 tablespoon skim milk

For the Chocolate Peanut Butter Sauce:

  • 1 tablespoon peanut butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons skim milk

Toppings:

  • 2 teaspoons chopped pecans
  • 1 large strawberry, chopped
  • chocolate shavings, optional

Instructions: Mix together all of the ingredients for the “ice cream” and set aside. Mix together the ingredients for the chocolate peanut butter sauce. Place the split banana on a plate and top with the “ice cream” mixture. Top with strawberries, pecans and chocolate shavings. Finish with a heavy drizzle of the chocolate peanut butter sauce. You can alter this however your mom wants!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon