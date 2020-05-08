Kid-friendly recipe to make for Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – I’m sure you know this Sunday is Mother’s Day and a great way to kick off celebrating the special mom in your life is by making her a yummy and healthy breakfast! Milk Means More has provided a kid-friendly recipe that can be made for mom this weekend! Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients:
- 1 banana, sliced in half length-wise
For the “Ice Cream”:
- 2 tablespoons plain non-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 tablespoons rolled oats
- 1 tablespoon skim milk
For the Chocolate Peanut Butter Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon peanut butter, melted
- 2 teaspoons cocoa powder
- 2 tablespoons skim milk
Toppings:
- 2 teaspoons chopped pecans
- 1 large strawberry, chopped
- chocolate shavings, optional
Instructions: Mix together all of the ingredients for the “ice cream” and set aside. Mix together the ingredients for the chocolate peanut butter sauce. Place the split banana on a plate and top with the “ice cream” mixture. Top with strawberries, pecans and chocolate shavings. Finish with a heavy drizzle of the chocolate peanut butter sauce. You can alter this however your mom wants!