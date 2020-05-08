Kid-friendly recipe to make for Mother’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) - Milk Means More is offering an awesome opportunity for students, teachers, and parents of all ages to check out a virtual farm tour, which is available on their Facebook page and website. The virtual tour will connect students with a local West Michigan dairy farmer, Jolene Griffin, who will take viewers inside her family's barn to share how they care for their calves and cows. During the tour, she will also talk about the nutritious and delicious products dairy foods created from the milk the cows produce.

Milk Means More is also offering a scavenger hunt kids can take while watching the tour, recipes to make with diary products, and more on their website. Check that out here!