Kid-friendly plant-based recipes from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Since plant-based diets are very popular right now, Milk Means More joined Maranda to discuss how you can switch to plant-forward foods but still get the proper nutrients your body needs. The best way to do this? Incorporate dairy into your diet! Dairy products help add nutritious value that are hard to replace. Jenn Fillenworth, or otherwise known as Jenny with the Good Eats, provides some great recipes that your family will love!

Mushroom Gouda Tacos

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

16 ounces button mushrooms, sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon black pepper, ground

2 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels, thawed if frozen

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

12 corn tortillas, warmed

4 ounces smoked Gouda cheese, shredded

1 lime, cut into wedges

1/2 cup sour cream

Instructions: In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms; cook 6 to 7 minutes or until deeply golden brown; stirring occasionally. Stir in red bell pepper, salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes or until pepper is softened, stirring frequently. Stir in corn; cook 1 minute or until corn is warmed through. Remove from heat; stir in cilantro. Divide vegetable mixture between corn tortillas and top with cheese. Serve tacos with lime wedges, sour cream and hot sauce, if desired.

Bruschetta: Ricotta, Balsamic, Tomato

Ingredients:

1 pint cherry tomatoes, washed and dried

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup part-skim ricotta cheese

1 demi or half baguette, sliced thinly on the diagonal

Ingredients: Preheat oven to 350º F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil. In a small bowl, toss tomatoes with vinegar, olive oil, brown sugar, salt and pepper. Place tomato mixture on the foil sheet in an even layer. Bake for 15 minutes or until tomatoes start to burst, stirring or shaking sheet tray about halfway through cooking. Let cool slightly on sheet tray. Toast baguette slices in a toaster oven or under the broiler of your oven – watch them carefully as they brown quickly. Top each with a small spoonful of Ricotta cheese and then a couple tomatoes. Drizzle balsamic and olive oil from the sheet pan over crostini. Serve immediately.

Fruit Pizza Flatbread

Ingredients:

12 whole grain sandwich thins, split

Cooking spray

1/2 cup cinnamon

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 quarts low-fat vanilla yogurt

2 quarts fresh or canned fruit, drained

Instructions: Preheat oven to 375º F. Halve each sandwich thin so you have 24 flatbread. Coat flatbread with cooking spray and place on parchment-lined sheet pan. Set aside. In a medium bowl, combine cinnamon and sugar. Sprinkle sprayed-side of flatbread with cinnamon sugar. Bake for 8 minutes or until crust is golden brown. Remove from oven and cool completely to room temperature. Once cooled, spread 2 tablespoons of yogurt evenly on each flatbread. Top each flatbread with 1/4 cup of fruit. Serve immediately.

For more plant-based recipe ideas, check out Milk Means More website!