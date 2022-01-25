Join Milk Means More for Breakfast & A Book with Emily Eitzman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – University of Michigan Neuroscience student and club soccer star, Emily Eitzman recently wrote a book in memory of the lessons that her grandfather taught her. Her book, Grandpa’s Advice teaches lessons about positivity and gratitude. She has now partnered with our friends at Milk Means More to share her story with kids in a virtual event, Breakfast & A Book with Emily Eitzman.

Tour Dates: 

  • Part One – January 26th at 9:30 a.m. ET featuring soccer player and author Emily Eitzman reading Grandpa’s Advice 
  • Part Two – February 25th featuring a celebrity reader 
  • Part Three – March 11th featuring author Carol McCloud reading Have You Filled a Bucket Today 

The book readings will be live streamed two ways: 

  1. Facebook Live – The live stream will be scheduled about one week prior to the tour and will be available here: https://bit.ly/2IYAxHT 
  2. YouTube Live – The live stream will be available on the Milk Means More YouTube channel. Visit this link now to “Set Reminder” to join.  

More information can be found at: https://bit.ly/37jPKMK  

