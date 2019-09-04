Healthy and fun school lunch recipes for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Making lunches for your kids school day might be a tedious task for parents, but it doesn’t have to be. Instead of making the same, boring lunch every day, Milk Means More provided me with some fun and healthy recipes that your kids will love. These recipes are filled with nutrients and include a nice serving of fruits, veggies, and protein. These lunches are best serviced with milk which students have easy access to milk at school. Recipes are below!

Antipasto Skewers

Canned pepperoncini, drained

Cheddar Jack cheese cubes

Pitted black olives

English cucumbers, cut into slices and halved

Bulk salami or summer sausage, cut into ½ inch cubes

Fresh miniature Mozzarella balls

Canned marinated cocktail artichokes

Grape tomatoes

Bamboo skewers

Prepare the antipasto skewers components, drain all liquid from any packed item, including Mozzarella. Arrange ingredients on a cutting board to be assembled on the skewer. Suggested order: pepperoncini, Cheddar Jack cheese, black olive, cucumber, salami, tomato, artichoke, Mozzarella. Once assembled, serve immediately or refrigerate.

Apple Cheese Wraps

1 Michigan Apple

Cheese cheese

Deli turkey meat

Slice the apples into ½ inch thick slices. Slice the cheddar cheese into ½ inch wide slices and the turkey into ¼ inch wide slices (the turkey needs to be large enough to wrap around the apple). Place an apple and cheese slice on top of the deli meat and fold over deli meat to wrap. You can also brush a small amount of lemon juice over the apple to keep it from browning.

Veggie Taco Pinwheels

1 Can of refried beans

½ Cup of salsa

1 package of whole grain flour burrito tortillas

1 cup shredded lettuce

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Stir together beans and ¼ cup salsa in a medium size microwave safe bowl. Heat in the microwave until warm. Spread about 2-3 tablespoons of the bean mixture onto each tortilla, leaving about ¼ inch without beans around the edges. Top with lettuce and cheese. Roll tortilla, folding over the sides after the first roll. Cut into 1/3 inch wide, pinwheels and place on a microwave safe plate. Microwave until cheese begins to melt. Serve with salsa and/or guacamole.