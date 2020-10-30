Halloween treats to make as a family this weekend from Milk Means More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Halloween is this weekend and a great way to celebrate in a safe and socially distant way is to get the kids in the kitchen and make some Halloween treats together! Our friends from Milk Means More have provided us with some spooktacular recipes to make together as a family. Check it out!

Monster Milkshakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups reduced fat chocolate milk
  • 1 cup vanilla frozen yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • Mini chocolate chips for garnish

Instructions: In a blender, combine the milk, frozen yogurt, and vanilla. Pour into a prepared “monster” cup and add a spooky straw and chocolate chips if desired.

Chocolate Milk Cupcakes w/ Yogurt Frosting

Ingredients:

  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 1 1/4 cup chocolate milk
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 3 eggs

Frosting:

  • 16 oz light cream cheese (2 packages)
  • 1 cup vanilla creek yogurt
  • 4 teaspoons Pure Vanilla extract
  • 2 cups powdered sugar

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350°F and line two cupcake pans with 18 liners. In a large mixing bowl, add the cake mix, chocolate milk, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Beat on medium for about 20 minutes, until blended. Divide batter into prepared muffin liners and bake for 12-17 minutes or until tops of cupcakes spring back. For frosting – in a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and yogurt until fluffy. Add in the vanilla and beat until combined. Gradually add in the powdered sugar until it’s well combined. Beat for another 2-3 minutes until frosting is fluffy. Divide the frosting into smaller bowls and add food coloring if desired.

Mummy Yogurt Squeezers

Ingredients:

  • Roll of gauze
  • Yogurt tubes
  • Hot glue gun
  • Plastic eyeballs

Instructions: Cut a gauze roll into one-inch strips. Wrap gauze around entire yogurt tube and use glue gun to secure ends. Glue eyeballs on gauze.

If you’re looking for more fun recipes to make this Halloween, check out Milk Means More website!

