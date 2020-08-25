Fueling your kids throughout the school day: Advice from a sports dietitian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Kids throughout the state are missing out on the opportunity to participate in organized sports this fall, so it’s important to make sure your kids are still being active and getting the proper nutrition they need. Sports dietitian Allison Mankowski joined us to provide parents with advice on how to properly fuel your kids with plenty of yummy snacks and meals.

It’s super important that kids get proper nutrition from a combination of food groups including carbs and proteins. Allison suggests once your student’s daily schedule is figured out, regardless of how they are going back to school, to then plan out when they’ll get snacks and meals throughout the day. It’s important to incorporate breakfast, lunch, and snacks into your child’s daily routine in order to create some normalcy during these crazy times!

Snack ideas: Granola bars, cheese sticks, fresh fruit, chocolate milk, crackers, veggies and dip.

Check out healthy and easy recipes on Milk Means More website!