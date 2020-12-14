Find out how your child can get 60 cent subs at Subway!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at Milk Means More have partnered up with Subway in the Fuel Up to Play 60 initiative. Every Sunday, bring in your child with their completed tracker to receive a 60 cent 6-inch sub, with a purchase of an adult sub.

The Fuel Up to Play 60 encourages activity and healthy eating – especially during this time. Don’t forget to round up your purchase when you stop by – all change collected goes to local schools to feed children!

Stop by your local Subway this Sunday to get your subs!