GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – January 11th was National Milk Day and Mootilda, from Milk Means More, visited Farmer Ashley at Sheridan Dairy Farm in Eastern Michigan!

You can take a virtual tour of the farm to see how the calves and cows are cared for during the winter months and also see how Farmer Ashley uses technology to help care for the cows who make the delicious and nutritious milk we all love!

>>>Take a look below for the full tour!