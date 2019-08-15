Energy boosting breakfast ideas for your kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – The new school year is just around the corner so Maranda met up with Milk Means More to talk about simple and healthy energy boosting breakfast ideas for kids before they head off to school. It can be hectic getting kids out the door in the morning but you do not want to miss the opportunity to provide them with a balanced breakfast! It’s essential for kids to eat a healthy breakfast because it sets the tone for the rest of their day. It gives them energy, helps them concentrate, and gives them the necessary nutrients they need to perform their best. Below are a few delicious breakfast ideas for you to make your kids!

Mini Ham and Cheese Frittatas

4 eggs

2 tablespoons heavy cream (or milk)

2/3 cup diced ham

1/2 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Broccoli bits, diced red pepper or other veggies (optional)

Preheat over to 350 F. Spray a min muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium size bowl, whisk together eggs and cream/milk and then add remaining ingredients. Spoon the mixture into the muffin pan and bake for 20 minutes, or until the frittatas are set.

Chewy Apple Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

1 ½ cups old-fashioned oats

½ cup whole weat pastry flour

½ cup flax seed

1 tablespoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground cloves

½ teaspoon salt

2 eggs

½ cup milk

1/3 cup molasses

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 medium Michigan apple (diced)

½ cup chopped walnuts

Pre-heat oven to 350 F and line baking sheets with baking mats. In a large bowl, whisk together dry ingredients: oats through salt. In a separate bowl, whisk together wet ingredients: eggs through vanilla. Slowly stir the wet ingredients into dry and stir. Next, stir in diced apples and chopped walnuts. Scoop out batter onto baking sheet, leaving 2in between each cookie. Gently press batter with fingers to flatten slightly. Bake cookies for 10-12 minutes.

Strawberry Oatmeal Breakfast Smoothie

1 cup low-fat plain yogurt

½ cup rolled oats

¼ cup milk

1 banana

1 cup strawberries

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a blender, combine all the ingredients and blend until smooth. Pour in glass and service.