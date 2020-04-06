Easy snack recipe for kids to make at home

Closings & Delays
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A great way to keep kids occupied during the Stay-at-Home order is to have them help out in the kitchen! Jenn Fillenworth from Milk Means More provided a healthy and delicious recipe that is simple and easy for kids to make at home. Check out the recipe below!

Chocolate and Strawberry Greek Yogurt Bark

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups plain non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1/3 cup honey, additional for drizzling, if desired
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup strawberries
  • 1/4 cup melted dark chocolate
  • 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

Instructions: Combine Greek yogurt, honey, and vanilla in a medium mixing bowl. On a parchment lined baking sheet, spread out Greek yogurt mixture to ¼ inch thickness. Drop spoonfuls of melted chocolate onto the yogurt and use a toothpick to drag it around in circles. Press strawberries and chocolate chips into the yogurt. Freeze for a minimum of 3 hours. Break into pieces upon removing from the freezer. Enjoy immediately.

