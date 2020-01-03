Don’t ditch the dairy this New Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – The New Year is the time where families vow to start eating healthier for self-improvement. Before you and your family jump in, Milk Means More joined us to give some advice on what to do and what not to do, including to not ditch the dairy! Often times people are a little ambitious with their New Year’s resolutions which can lead to unrealistic expectations, especially when it comes to eating healthier. Instead of a restrictive diet, focus on consuming more real and wholesome foods that deliver real nutrition, like dairy! Dairy is an irreplaceable part of a healthy diet and delivers 9 essential nutrients. This is especially important for the growing kids in your family!

Milk Means More provided some great recipes that are both delicious and nutritious to help kick off the New Year the right way!

Mushroom & Gouda Tacos

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of butter

16 oz sliced mushrooms

1 red bell pepper, diced

½ teaspoon fresh lemon zest

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen

1 cup chopped cilantro

12 corn torillas

4 oz smoked Gouda cheese

1 lime, cut into wedges

½ cup sour cream (or substitute Greek yogurt for a healthier alternative!)

Instructions: In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms, cook 6-7 minutes or until deeply golden brown. Stir occasionally. Stir in red bell pepper, salt and pepper. Cook 2 minutes or until pepper is softened, stirring frequently. Stir in corn, cook 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in cilantro. Divide vegetable mixture between corn tortillas and top with cheese. Serve tacos with lime wedges and any other toppings of your choice (sour cream, Greek yogurt, hot sauce, guacamole, etc.)

Cinnamon Apple Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 cup low-fat plain kefir (or other milk option)

1 cup shredded peeled apple

1 tablespoon honey

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Ground cinnamon, optional

Instructions: In a blender container, combine kefir, apple, honey, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Cover and blend smoothie. Pour into 12 to 16 ounce glass. Sprinkle with additional ground cinnamon, if desired. Serve immediately.

For more nutritious and delicious recipes to help your family stick to your healthy living New Year’s resolution, head to milkmeansmore.org!