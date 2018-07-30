Milk Means More

Did someone say FREE ice cream?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)  

What better way to celebrate National Ice Cream month than with FREE ice cream? Maranda is partnering with Milk Means More to provide just that to viewers all across West Michigan.

What you need to know

Get excited! Monday, July 30, Maranda will be stopping at five local ice cream shops, and Milk Means More will be picking up the bill for everyone there! She just might be stopping at your go-to local ice cream shop, so make sure you keep up with Maranda’s Facebook page and Instagram throughout the day!

She will be posting clues after each stop. See if you can decipher the clues. Stop by the location and, if you're lucky enough to catch her, you can pick a dessert free of charge! Yum!

 

 

Find out where she will be

Clues will hint to when and where she will be stopping! If you are stumped by a clue, don’t worry. She will be stopping at five different places. So you will have five chances at a FREE TREAT! 

That's it! Check Maranda’s Facebook page and Instagram on Monday, July 30 to find out when and where she will be! Stop by the ice cream shop when Maranda shows up, and she'll treat you to your favorite ice cream treat!  Happy National Ice Cream Month!

 

Or make your own ice cream

If you can't go out and about on Monday to hunt down the FREE ice cream, you can make your own easy and delicious ice cream at home!

  • 2 cups of cold heavy cream
  • 1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 tsp. of vanilla

***Key tip: Whip the whipping cream by hand or by mixer before you add the sweetened condensed milk. Whip until the texture is fluffy and creamy, and then add the sweetened condensed milk.

Next is the fun part, creating your own flavor!

Watch the full video here:

 

Even more delicious ice cream recipes...

Click here to check out all the Milk Means More ice cream recipes that you can make at home!

 

Maranda has great ideas for summer family fun!

This year Maranda and the Park Party team will be traveling to five communities across West Michigan.

