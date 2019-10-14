Celebrating National School Lunch Week in a big way at Kentwood Public Schools

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – This week is National School Lunch Week, which is a nationwide initiative to celebrate the benefits of school lunch programs and to promote healthy eating in schools around the country. Local schools right here in Grand Rapids are joining the celebration because they are dedicated to providing healthy and nutritious meals to their students.

I visited Kentwood Public Schools to learn more about their school lunch program and how they are dedicated to making sure their students are eating right. They are celebrating National School Lunch Week in a big way by providing free breakfast and lunch for all students all week long! How great is that? Every day, all year long, they provide kids with unique, delicious meals that not only give students the right nutrients but also educate them on what they’re eating while introducing them to new foods.

Milk Means More also stopped by to talk about how it’s important for kids to drink milk with their breakfast and lunches in order to get the 9 essential nutrients in milk to help them grow. Milk Means More and local dairy farmers are dedicated to keeping kids healthy by providing milk and other dairy products to local schools. It’s so great to see community partners and school leaders coming together to make sure our kids are eating right!