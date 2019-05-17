Celebrating National Pizza Party Day at Domino’s

Today is National Pizza Party Day and to celebrate I headed over to Domino’s on Alpine Ave where we made pizza and talked about our new contest, Pizza for a Year! Domino’s walked me through how to make the most delicious pan pizza from stretching the dough, adding the perfect amount of cheese, and choosing from all the yummy toppings!

If you love Domino’s pizza, you won’t want to miss our newest contest – Pizza for a Year! Thanks to our friends from Milk Means More, we have partnered up to give one lucky winner $250 worth of Domino’s gift cards! This contest runs until May 23rd.

Want to win $250 worth of Dominos? Enter here!