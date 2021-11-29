Celebrate Hanukkah with Favorite Recipes Featuring Dairy from Milk Means More

Our friends at Milk Means More have a menu’s worth of delicious Hanukkah recipes to help you celebrate this season!

There are two main foods featured in Hanukkah recipes: oil and cheese. The holiday itself commemorates a Jewish victory over a Greek king who outlawed Jewish religious rites and traditions in 175 BC. When a group of Jewish people lit an alter menorah in the Temple of Jerusalem in a rededication ceremony following this victory, they only had enough oil for one day. Miraculously, the oil lasted for eight days and nights. Hence, the prominent place of oil in Hanukkah recipes.

The tradition of cheese comes from the story of Judith, a woman who served salty cheese to an invading enemy general, provided him with thirst-quenching wine until he was drunk and asleep, then cut off his head.

That may not be the most appetizing history lesson, but we love the connection cheese has to this holiday. It’s inspired us to create the following recipes that feature dairy as a star ingredient.

For a complete list of Hanukkah recipes from Milk Means More, click here!