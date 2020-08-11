Be a part of the #GotMilkChallenge on social media

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – A fun challenge that you and your family can be apart of is the #GotMilkChallenge on social media! If you check out the hashtag on social media, you’ll see tons of creative and fun ways celebrities and families “got milk” including 6-time Olympic Gold Medalist Katie Ledecky Katie Ledecky swimming with a glass of milk on her head without spilling. Your family can get involved by recording a video about how you “got milk” and then posting it on social media with the hashtag “GotMilkChallenge” and also tagging Milk Means More.
Check out how Maranda “got milk” with her friends!