Milk Means More teams up with Bethany to gift a fridge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Paying it forward, an important and easy thing to do! During these uncertain times, there are so many families in our community who could use a helping hand and resources to help with putting food on the table. Our friends at Milk Means More and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan have teamed up with the Detroit Lions and Kroger to reward 8 deserving people with a new refrigerator stocked with food! This wonderful initiative of paying it forward is part of Milk Means More ‘Home Fridge Advantage‘ giveaway.

Maranda recently had the opportunity to forward a nomination to Bethany Christian Services, who then forwarded a nomination to Jakari.

When Jakari heard this news, he decided to pay it forward by nominating his mother, Latrice Richardson. Richardson has been battling stage four cancer for the past few years and Jakari and his brothers decided to honor her strength by picking out the perfect fridge for her!

‘She deserves this because no matter how hard things got, she continued to go and she never was defeated. She always woke up and she had a new type of energy every day.’ Jakari says, ‘With a fight willing to win, with an energy willing to win.’ Latrice thanks Milk Means More, Bethany, and all the dairy farmers.

Find out more information about Milk Means More, the Home Fridge Advantage, and Bethany Christian Services on their websites.