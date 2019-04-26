Michigan now home to the world's 3rd Peppa Pig World of Play Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Michigan is now home to the ultimate play experience, Peppa Pig World of Play! There are so many fun things for kids to do in this safe attraction. They’ll get to jump, play, climb, and explore the whole Peppa Pig world! This attraction is a full day of fun for your kids with play pens, a theater, and more! There’s even a food and beverage area so you won’t have to worry about bringing snacks. This attraction is just the third in the world and second in the country so head on over to Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills for this fun experience!