Men of Color Read launches in Kent County to change students’ lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Students at Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy in Grand Rapids recently had a special group of men come visit their school. These men are a part of the group Men of Color Read, which is men of color in the community going into local urban schools to read to the students. They participate in this program to inspire the students and show the importance of education, but also because men of color make up only 2% of the teachers in our country. This program allows the students of color to have a positive role model in the classroom.

The men have such a great time being apart of this program and it’s evident that the kids enjoy having these men come into their classroom!