Valentine’s Day sweets and treats at Meijer

Meijer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Valentine’s Day is all about making people feel special and showing the love. One great way to do that is through food!

Maranda visited Meijer to learn all the different edible options you can use to show love this Valentine’s Day. Whether you want savory or sweet, they have you covered! Step into the deli department to create the perfect charcuterie board with a wide selection of meats and cheese or head to the bakery for cookies, chocolate, and more.

If you’re also looking for a last minute gift idea, Meijer has you covered! Check out their floral department for a large selection of beautiful  flower bouquets and other plants.

