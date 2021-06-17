Swing into some family fun this weekend at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give!

GRAND RAPIDs, Mich. (WOOD) – The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is in full swing at Blythefield Country Club! This exciting event is taking place all weekend and families can expect all kinds of fun. Children and teens, 17 and under are able to attend for free. All other guests can find tickets by clicking here.

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is not only a fun family event, it has raised millions of dollars and they expect to raise even more this year. All proceeds go to food pantries across six states, such as North Kent Connect in West Michigan. They use the money raised to help families facing food insecurity.

Find out more about the tournament and how you can support Simply Give at Meijer.com