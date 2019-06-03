Meijer

Registration open for Meijer LGPA Classic 5K

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:21 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:21 PM EDT

Registration open for Meijer LGPA Classic 5K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - Registration is now open for the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s!

This race powered by Gazelle Sports will start at 8am on Saturday, June 15th at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a race t-shirt, two tickets to the golf tournament valid for one day Tuesday – Sunday, and a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg’s after the race. The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250, and $100 in Meijer gifts cards.

The cost to participate is $15 for ages 17 and under and $25 for individuals 18 years and older. For children under 10 years old, there is a one mile kid’s fun run that is $10 per child.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is also still looking for volunteers. If you are able to volunteer for this incredible event, visit the Meijer PGA Classic website.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More

Featured Content

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

Memorial Day parades in West Michigan for 2019

West Michigan will honor the men and women who’ve died serving our country with dozens of parades this Memorial Day.

Read More »
Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Steal Her Secrets: Lori Burgess champions Girls on the Run for 10 years

Meet our May career woman, the incredible Executive Director of Girls on the Run, Lori Burgess!

Read More »
ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season
Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

ABC announces 2019/2020 Primetime season

ABC is pleased to announce the list of renewed fan favorites for the 2019-2020 Primetime season. You won’t want to miss out on any of these!

Read More »
Celebrating Women
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Women

WOTV 4 Women is celebrating Women's History.

Read More »
2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2019 Maranda Park Party lineup revealed

Maranda has announced her 25th anniversary Park Party dates and locations for this summer.

Read More »
WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WOTV 4 Women welcomes 4 new crew members for 2019

WOTV 4 Women expands the crew for 2019 and welcomes four new experts.

Read More »

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 9th annual VAI Around the World Gala

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019 Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries WOTV
Photo Galleries WOTV
Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Cirque du Soleil Crystal

Photo Galleries WOTV

Meijer on Facebook

Meijer