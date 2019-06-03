Registration open for Meijer LGPA Classic 5K

Registration is now open for the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic 5K Run & Walk presented by Kellogg’s!

This race powered by Gazelle Sports will start at 8am on Saturday, June 15th at Rockford High School. Each participant will receive a race t-shirt, two tickets to the golf tournament valid for one day Tuesday – Sunday, and a complimentary breakfast provided by Kellogg’s after the race. The top three runners in each age group will receive $500, $250, and $100 in Meijer gifts cards.

The cost to participate is $15 for ages 17 and under and $25 for individuals 18 years and older. For children under 10 years old, there is a one mile kid’s fun run that is $10 per child.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is also still looking for volunteers. If you are able to volunteer for this incredible event, visit the Meijer PGA Classic website.