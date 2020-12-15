North Kent Connect partners with Meijer to provide resources for families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – North Kent Connect is more than just a thrift store! From their food pantry to case management, they are an excellent resource to the community.

This year, with the help of Meijer, the food pantry is fully stocked with fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and holiday meal bags to give out. For the holidays, North Kent Connect will be giving out personal care items such as laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products. Families also have the opportunity to buy toys, sheets, and towels, at a reduced price from the donations of the community.

To learn how you can get involved, go to their website.