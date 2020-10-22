Meijer’s creative and cute way to celebrate Halloween this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Halloween is such a fun time of year but this year will look a little different than the past. We still encourage you to make Halloween special for your kids and Meijer is great one stop shop to do that! They have everything from decorations to candy to costumes. Although trick or treating and Halloween parties are deemed unsafe by the CDC, there are still other ways to celebrate the spooky season!

A fun, socially-distant Halloween idea to do with your kids this year is Boo Bags! Head to your local Meijer and grab a fun Halloween bag (or decorate your own!) and then fill it with different Halloween goodies. Goodies could include Halloween candy, games, toys, snacks, or other small trinkets that kids will love. Check out the Boo Bag directions below:

Directions:

Create a goodie-filled boo bag or basket. Fill a bag or basket with Halloween-themed family fun items. Include a hand-written or printed “you’ve been booed” note with instructions. Add tissue paper. Secretly place the bag or basket on the front porch of a friend or neighbor.

