Meijer worker honored as ‘Snacktion Hero’ in national tribute to grocery workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Farm Rich is on a mission to celebrate the awesome individuals working at grocery stores around the nation during these uncertain times. People are being asked to nominate their local grocery store employees to honor them for their hard work on the front lines during COVID-19 to become a 2020 “Snacktion Hero”. For the heroes selected, Farm Rich is making a donation of $500 to a local organization of their choice, in their honor.

A local Kent County resident has been selected as a 2020 “Snacktion Hero”! Laura Drummond of Cedar Springs, who works at Meijer, has been recognized for her hard work during the current pandemic. She was nominated by a local resident and was chosen from nearly 600 nominations from all over the country. Laura was able to choose a local food bank to receive the $500 donation. She chose City Impact Cedar Springs. Congratulations Laura and thank you for going above and beyond!

Farm Rich has donated over $10,000 to hunger relief in local communities all over the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you would like to nominate someone in your community, you can find the nomination form here.