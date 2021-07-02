Meijer to Donate $25,000 to Kids’ Food Basket on Behalf of LPGA Pro Nelly Korda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Meijer is pleased to announce that it’s making a $25,000 donation to Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids on behalf of Nelly Korda, it’s 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Champion.

In addition to donating tournament proceeds to the Meijer Simply Give program, the retailer started a new tradition this year by contributing to a hunger relief program in a town of the champion’s choice.

“The impact of last year’s events was felt worldwide, impacting countless families in need,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “We wanted to work with Nelly to identify an organization meaningful to her to help lessen that impact and make a difference.”

The five-time LPGA Tour champion selected Kids’ Food Basket in Grand Rapids because she wanted to give back to the community that continues to support the LPGA Tour.

“I just felt like I wanted it to stay in Grand Rapids,” said Korda, following her Father’s Day win. “I also love kids. I have always wanted to do something for underprivileged kids, and that’s the first thing that popped into my head. Feels like a good decision and it means so much to give back.”

“We are so inspired by and grateful for this incredible gift from Nelly Korda,” said Bridget Clark Whitney, Founding CEO of Kids’ Food Basket. “Through this gift Nelly continues to showcase how to be a role model for kids in local communities and demonstrates that we can all use our talents to work toward a greater good. This money ensure that West Michigan children are nourished so they can reach their limitless potential.”

Tournament officials also announced a donation of $1.1 million to the retailer’s Simply Give program that stocks the shelves of its food pantry partners across the Midwest.

The 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic was the seventh tournament benefiting the Meijer Simply Give program after last year’s tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic. In 2020, Meijer matched the amount raised by the 2019 event and made a $1.1 million donation on behalf of the cancelled tournament. In total, the Meijer LPGA Classic has generated $7.4 million for food pantries across the Midwest to feed hungry neighbors. Meijer started Simply Give in November 2008 and has since generated more than $65 million for its food pantry partners. The contributions resulting from the Meijer LPGA Classic are due, in large part, to the generous Meijer customers who attended the tournament week events, and the sponsors who helped make it a success.