Meijer offering discount for teachers on classroom essentials now through September 28th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Now more than ever, teachers need support as they navigate the new normal, regardless if they are in the classroom or doing virtual learning. Meijer wants to help make back-to-school a little bit easier for teachers by offering a 15% discount on all classroom essentials now through September 28th. This is a small way that they can thank teachers for everything they have done during this uncertain time.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout September 28th.