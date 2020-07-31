Meijer offering discount for teachers on classroom essentials now through September 28th

Meijer
Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – Now more than ever, teachers need support as they navigate the new normal, regardless if they are in the classroom or doing virtual learning. Meijer wants to help make back-to-school a little bit easier for teachers by offering a 15% discount on all classroom essentials now through September 28th. This is a small way that they can thank teachers for everything they have done during this uncertain time.

Teachers can get the discount, in the form of a paper coupon, by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. The coupon can only be used for purchases made in-store and some restrictions apply. Teachers can take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer throughout September 28th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon

 

 