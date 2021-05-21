Meijer LPGA Classic is back!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meijer LPGA Classic tournament is back and they cannot wait to have the general public come pack to enjoy the tournament and support Simply Give.

The Meijer LPGA Classic tournament directly supports local families and food pantries by giving back to Meijer’s Simply Give program that provides money for local food pantries to build supply and feed the community. In every Meijer store, guests can find Simply Give gift cards that are available for purchase at check out. When purchased, the money on the gift card goes directly to a local food pantry to support local families in need. In the past year alone, Meijer has been able to donate $7.6 million to local food pantries with the help of their community.

On top of that, the proceeds from the LPGA Classic tournament go to help the community in need and the best way for the community to help is to come out and purchase a ticket and participate in the event. Meijer is thrilled to welcome guests back to the course this year and celebrate with their community. If you are interested in purchasing a ticket visit the Meijer LPGA Classic website.