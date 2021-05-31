Meijer LPGA Classic introduces virtual run and walk challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic tournament officials have officially announced that they will be offering a virtual run and walk challenge as part of the tournament.

Registration for the 2021 Meijer LPGA Run/Walk Virtual Challenge for Simply Give is now open and proceeds will benefit the Meijer Simply Give program. The challenge is presented by Kellogg’s and in partnership with Metro Health. Runners and walkers will have six days to walk or run as many miles as they can. Each mile can be logged through the event registration page. Prizes include Meijer gifts cards varying in value.

Participants can register for the challenge by clicking here. Registration will include a mailed T-shirt, running cap, medal and a breakfast product from Kellogg’s.