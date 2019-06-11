Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off with the Celebrity Pro-Am

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicked off today with the Celebrity Pro-Am at Egypt Valley Country Club! Various celebrities and LPGA players came out to golf and give back to the community. The Celebrity Pro-Am brought a lot of familiar faces as celebrities come from all over the United States to support Simply Give. Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through it’s Simply Give program because they are dedicated to feeding the hungry and giving back to the community.

The Meijer LGPA Class has a full week of fun events the whole family will love! The event is taking place June 11th – 16th at Blythefield Country Club.

Events include the Grand Taste taking place June 14th-16th along with the Kid’s Discovery Land, a perfect destination for kids and families. They will also have a Family Care Area with diaper changing and breast feeding stations. The Meijer LPGA 5K Run & Walk is on Saturday, June 15th at Rockford High School starting at 8am. For more information, to register, get passes, or volunteer visit the Meijer LPGA Classic website.