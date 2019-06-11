Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicks off with the Celebrity Pro-Am

Meijer

by: MarandaTV

Posted: / Updated:

The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give kicked off today with the Celebrity Pro-Am at Egypt Valley Country Club! Various celebrities and LPGA players came out to golf and give back to the community. The Celebrity Pro-Am brought a lot of familiar faces as celebrities come from all over the United States to support Simply Give. Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through it’s Simply Give program because they are dedicated to feeding the hungry and giving back to the community.  

The Meijer LGPA Class has a full week of fun events the whole family will love! The event is taking place June 11th – 16th at Blythefield Country Club.

Events include the Grand Taste taking place June 14th-16th along with the Kid’s Discovery Land, a perfect destination for kids and families. They will also have a Family Care Area with diaper changing and breast feeding stations. The Meijer LPGA 5K Run & Walk is on Saturday, June 15th at Rockford High School starting at 8am. For more information, to register, get passes, or volunteer visit the Meijer LPGA Classic website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Air Zoo

More Air Zoo

Battle Creek Community Foundation

More bccf

Bethany Christian Services

More Bethany Christian Services

Celebration Cinema

More Celebration Cinema

Choice Schools

More Choice Schools

Doing More. Together.

More Doing More. Together.

ESCAPE Fire Safety

More ESCAPE Fire Safety

Ferris State University

More Ferris State University

Fifth Third Bank

More Fifth Third Bank

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

More Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

John Ball Zoo

More John Ball Zoo

Meijer

More Meijer

Milk Means More

More Milk Means More

Pine Rest

More Pine Rest

Priority Health

More Priority Health
More Samaritas

School News Network

More School News Network

Van Andel Institute

More VanAndel Institute

Wedgwood Christian Services

More Wedgwood Christian Services

Whitecaps

More Whitecaps

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

Join WOTV 4 Women on Social

Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Pintetest Icon