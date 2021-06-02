Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back in full swing with tons of family fun!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back with all kinds of exciting things for families. Meijer LPGA Classic is kicking off at Blythefield Country Club and they are looking forward to welcoming guests and families back to the event this year. This annual event offers a great sense of community by bringing people together, and most importantly, Meijer LPGA focuses on feeding the hungry through Meijer’s Simply Give. Meijer President and CEO, Rick Keyes and Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director, Cathy Cooper shared everything that guests can expect to enjoy this year now that Meijer LPGA Classic is back!
>>>Take a Look!