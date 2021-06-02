Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is back in full swing with tons of family fun!

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Free beer is the latest White House-backed incentive for Americans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, as President Joe Biden is announcing a “month of action” Wednesday to get more shots into arms before the July 4 holiday.

Biden Wednesday is set to update the nation on the vaccination rollout and his plans to get 70% of adults partially vaccinated by Independence Day — essential to his goal of returning the nation to a sense of normalcy this summer.