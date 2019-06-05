Meijer LPGA Classic and Veterans coming together to give back to community Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) - The LPGA Class for Simply Give is doing something huge for their 6th year – partnering with Eisenhower Center to honor American veterans and to give back to the community. During this year's event, there will be the Meijer LPGA Classic Veterans Pro-Am Presented by Eisenhower Center event where female veterans will play alongside the best female golfers in the world.

This event will raise awareness for health needs of military veterans and provide treatment and help once returning from serving our country. The female golfers say it is an honor to be able to play with females who have risked their lives to fight for our country.

The event will be taking place on June 10th at Blythefield Country Club.