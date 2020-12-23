Meijer donates toys to local organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Family Promise is local organization fighting to end homelessness. They help families find new homes, and even have emergency homes for families. Currently, they have over 80 families in emergency hotels for shelter. Imagine the surprise when they got a call saying Meijer is donating toys that they can gives to the se families for Christmas! These toys will also be used in the Day Center, a place for homeless families to regroup.

Not only were these toys donated generously by Meijer, teenagers from local high schools were able to come joining the fun and help unload the toys from the truck! During this season of giving, it’s been harder to get involved with community, and this was a great way to plug in our local youth.