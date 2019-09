GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV) – Mac and Shmitty from Star 105.7 teamed up with our friends from Meijer to do something special for a local West Michigan elementary teacher! They rewarded a 2nd grade teacher from Dutton Elementary $1,000 to use for school supplies for her classroom. The teacher has been praised for going above and beyond for her students!

Maranda, Mac, and Shmitty surprised the teacher in her classroom to present her the award and also throw her classroom a pizza party!