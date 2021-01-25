Hundreds of toys donated to local organization by Meijer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The YWCA is a local organization that helps woman and children in need. They offer a variety of services, including shelter, therapy, and prevention services.

Meijer donated hundreds of toys to the YWCA to help support the mothers and children in need. Rebecca Diffin gives an enormous thank you to Meijer for their generous donation. She reminds us ‘They get to see the smile on their children’s faces. They’ve lived through so heartache and hard times, a little smile on a kid’s face is everything.’

Jay Mahabir, Market Director at Meijer, says ‘it’s at the heart of what we do. We’re very pleased to not only be apart of this, but to partner with Maranda and WOOD TV to make this come true for the families.’

To learn more about the YWCA and how you can get involved, visit their website.