Help Meijer double their Simply Give donations this Saturday!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give benefits the Meijer Simply Give program, which is a year-round hunger relief effort that gives Meijer customers the ability to support food pantries in their own neighborhoods by simply picking up a $10 donation card at checkout. Each donation card purchased at a Meijer store goes directly to a local food pantry in that store’s community.

This Saturday, Aug. 28, Meijer will double match every Simply Give donation card purchased in-store and online at meijer.com, effectively tripling each customer’s contribution to their local food pantry.

You can find a list of the food pantry partners paired with each of our stores for the fall campaign here. The most recent Simply Give campaign resulted in more than $2.3 million of support for food pantries across the Midwest thanks to the generosity of Meijer’s customers and team members, as well as the return of the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give. The tournament alone raised $1.1 million of that total.